For Pedro Rodrigues, from CBIE, the body can “take advantage of the review of agreements to impose behavioral remedies”

In this 76th episodePedro Rodrigues talks about the renegotiation of Petrobras' refining and gas TCCs (Terms of Cessation Commitment) with Cade (Administrative Council for Economic Defense), announced by the oil company on November 28, 2023. The state-owned company's justification for the request is the alignment presented in the strategic plan from 2024 to 2028.

The agreements signed in 2019, during the government of Jair Bolsonaro (PL), forced the company to sell its natural gas assets and 8 oil refineries. The sales were intended to increase competition in the respective sectors.

“Contrary to the stance adopted during the trial, which led to the editing of the documents, the antitrust body has assumed an increasingly passive role in the last year. This behavior opened space for Petrobras' request […]. In this context, everything indicates that the tendency is for Cade to release Petrobras from its TCC commitments”says the CBIE partner.

Despite saying he believes that Petrobras will have its current interests met by the council, Rodrigues proposes that the body take advantage of the case to establish its position: “Although both processes have not been concluded, Cade can take advantage of the review of the agreements to impose behavioral remedies. These restrictions, less severe than divestment, could at least put the agency back in a position to actively defend the market.”he declares.

