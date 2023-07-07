Pedro Rodrigues also talks about the allocation of inputs to subsidize the Presidente Néstor Kirchner gas pipeline

O Power360in partnership with the CBIE (Centro Brasileiro de Infraestrutura), launches this Friday (July 6, 2023) another episode of the program “Infra in 1 minute”. In weekly analyses, Pedro Rodrigues, a partner at the consultancy, talks about the main issues that marked the week in the energy sector.

The program is published every week

In this 49th episodePedro Rodrigues talks about the Action Plan for the relaunch of the Brazil-Argentina Strategic Alliance, comprising around 90 actions that address everything from economic issues to socio-environmental agendas.

The CBIE partner highlights the financing of the Presidente Néstor Kirchner gas pipeline, popularly known as the Vaca Muerta gas pipeline, which falls within the scope of the first action, whose ultimate objective is to facilitate the entry of Argentine gas into the Brazilian market. The idea is that delivering the fuel through pipelines could make it more accessible, reducing dependence on Bolivian gas and LNG imports through diversification of suppliers.

For Pedro Rodrigues, the “cooperation for the consolidation of a market for critical minerals in South America is beneficial for all countries that have reserves of these resources“.

“Now, it is necessary to assess whether each country will, in fact, fulfill its responsibilities. Otherwise, Argentina will become, along with Venezuela, Mozambique and Cuba, another member of the group of countries in default with Brazil“, he says.

BELOW IN 1 MINUTE

Episode 44:

Pedro Rodrigues talks about the expiry of the concession period for 21 electricity distributors. He criticizes the lack of rules and a position on the part of the Ministry of Mines and Energy on the subject.

The contracts expire between 2025 and 2031. According to the TCU (Tribunal de Contas da União), the rules for the concession renewal processes need to be defined at least 3 years before the end of the contracts. Pedro Rodrigues also says that, with the expansion of distributed energy generation and greater adherence to the free energy market, it is necessary to update the old concession models.

“The truth is that nobody benefits from the delay in defining rules for the sector. Private agents are unable to plan efficiently and in advance the allocation of their resources and consumers, especially those belonging to the free market and micro and mini-generators, pay higher tariffs, due to distortions in the indicators used in the tariff calculation“, criticizes the CBIE partner.

Episode 45:

Pedro Rodrigues talks about the announcement of the new POTEE (Electric Energy Transmission Granting Plan). Released by the Minister of Mines and Energy, Alexandre Silveirain early May, the project determines how R$ 56 billion will be invested in transmission lines for the flow of renewable sources in the Northeast region.

POTEE’s contributions will be divided into 3 large auctions, with a total of 24 lots, up to 2024. In addition to the government’s investment, the MME (Ministry of Mines and Energy) estimates that the plan may enable the installation of 30 gigawatts of capacity of renewable generation, which could unlock more than R$ 120 billion in private investments.

“With the growth of renewable sources in the region, which has a high potential for wind and solar generation, it is increasingly evident for regulators and system operators the need to expand and update the transmission infrastructure”says Rodriguez.

The CBIE partner points out that, if the contributions are successful, the network as a whole will benefit. “Updating and building new lines will increase the system’s reliability in meeting demand, in addition to ensuring better use of the region’s renewable potential, with new flow routes and greater stability in load frequency”, he declares.

Episode 46:

Pedro Rodrigues talks about the initiative of the government of Minas Gerais for the State to be a production center for the extraction and processing of the mineral lithium. On May 9, Gov. Romeo Zema (Novo) participated in an event at Nasdaq, in New York, for the worldwide launch of the Lithium Valley initiative, Lithium Valley Brazil.

The plan was conceived by Invest Minas, the State’s investment and foreign trade promotion agency, with the aim of promoting the exploitation of natural resources in the Jequitinhonha Valley region.

According to the CBIE partner, the project will boost the creation of a center for extracting and processing lithium, as well as manufacturing products that use the mineral as an input. Thus, Minas Gerais has the opportunity to position itself as a central player in the development of the Latin critical ores market, being able to serve as an example for the exploration of other potential areas in the national territory.

Episode 47:

Pedro Rodrigues talks about how the launch of the initiative Lithium Valley Brazil drew attention to the issue of electric cars. The project was launched worldwide on May 5, 2023, on the New York Stock Exchange, and aims to develop lithium in Brazil, an essential ore for the production of batteries used in electric vehicles.

For Pedro Rodrigues, there are still challenges for the popularization of electric cars, which, according to him, many treat as a solution to the problem of carbon dioxide emissions. “Countries with more polluting matrices cannot hope to solve their problems with the simple electrification of their transport”he points out.

A study by the multinational automaker Stellantis, part of the Fiat Chrysler group, showed that electric vehicles supplied with electricity following the Brazilian electrical matrix generate less carbon dioxide emissions than vehicles that use ethanol. However, when the comparison is made with electricity following the European matrix, cars fueled with ethanol generate less carbon dioxide emissions.

Pedro points out that, even though they generate less carbon dioxide emissions in Brazil, electric cars face obstacles to becoming popular in the country, such as high purchase prices and the lack of infrastructure for recharging.

“The electrification of transport, in the Brazilian case, can contribute a lot to decarbonization, but it is necessary to consider that, today, ethanol cars are and will be for a considerable period much more viable alternatives”says Pedro Rodrigues.

Episode 48:

Pedro Rodrigues talks about the divergences in the natural gas sector in Brazil, observed from the announcement of the “Gás para Empregar” program by the Minister Alexandre Silveira (Mines and Energy) in March 2023.

The “Gás para Empregar” program aims to increase the arrival of natural gas on the Brazilian coast for the production of inputs. This would require a greater supply of gas to reduce fuel prices, which has generated disagreements among industry leaders, especially between Minister Alexandre Silveira and Petrobras President Jean Paul Prates.

For Pedro Rodrigues, the main point of discussion is the fact that Brazil is a major producer of gas, but at the same time, a major importer. “This situation is attributed to the high levels of reinjection in the producing fields”he says.

According to data from ANP (National Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels Agency), Brazil produced 137 million cubic meters per day of natural gas in 2022, of which 68 million cubic meters were reinjected. This level of reinjection has been criticized by Minister Alexandre Silveira, who, according to him, would be above the world average observed in other countries.

The President of Petrobras countered Silveira’s criticism and said that “there is no gas left over and Petrobras does not withhold gass”. According to Jean Paul Prates, the high levels of reinjection are a decision based on the technical and operational needs of the company.

Pedro points out that the high percentage of reinjection in the country is also associated with the lack of infrastructure for the flow of natural gas. “In this context, in order to expand the supply of natural gas and consequently lower the price of the molecule, it is necessary for the authorities in the sector to reach an agreement on the real level of reinjection, which is certainly not the current one.”, he says.

