Pedro Rodrigues, from the Brazilian Infrastructure Center, talks about the change in extra values ​​and the rules for activating the yellow and red flags

O Power360in partnership with the CBIE (Brazilian Infrastructure Center), launches this Saturday (23.mar.2024) another episode of the program Infra in 1 Minute. In weekly analyses, Pedro Rodriguespartner in the consultancy and specialist in oil and gas, talks about the main issues related to the energy sector.

In this 79th episode, Pedro Rodrigues talks about the reduction in the reference values ​​of tariff flags for 2024.

On March 5, Aneel's board approved the extra values ​​and the rules for activating the red and yellow flags. This way, the price paid by consumers will fall across the board.

The flag with the biggest reduction was yellow: from R$2.99 ​​it dropped to R$1.88 for every 100 KWh (kilowatt-hour) consumed. It represents a reduction of 36.9%. As for the red flag, the drop was 31% at level 1 and 20% at level 2.

According to Aneelthe flag should remain green until the end of the year.

For Pedro Rodrigues, “the readjustment was important so that the flag system continues to represent a faithful tool for transparency and market monitoring”.

Watch (2min30s):

