In this 50th episodePedro Rodrigues talks about the 1st transmission auction held by Aneel (Agência Nacional de Energia Elétrica) in 2023. The event was held to facilitate the flow of renewable energy generated in the Northeast region to consumption centers in the Southeast, opening space for the installation of projects contracted in the last new energy auctions.

It is considered the largest auction held by the agency. It generated R$ 15.7 billion for the electricity sector, with all 9 lots offered negotiated at an average discount of 50.97% compared to the Allowed Annual Revenue (RAP).

The CBIE member points out, however, that, “before celebrating, it is important to make some reservations about the results achieved”. Rodrigues says that, despite the participation of major players in the sector, such as Isa Cteep and Engie, the auction was carried out by groups “little known”such as the genesis consortium, the Rialma group and Celeo.

Rodrigues also highlights the lack of experience of the genesis consortium. “The group does not have any experience in transmission and has not given any indication of the origin of the funds for investment. This should be a question to be investigated by Aneel, after all, these are complex and expensive undertakings for new entrants. Considering past experiences, with inexperienced companies and unfulfilled promises, the situation raised the alarm of industry experts”he says.

He also talks about Eletrobras’ performance in the auction. “The attention of the auction was focused on Eletrobras, due to its recent privatization process. But the company took only one batch, number 4, with a 45.8% discount through its subsidiary Furnas”declares Rodrigues.

Rodrigues talks about the announcement of the new Potee (Electric Energy Transmission Granting Plan). Released by the Minister of Mines and Energy, Alexandre Silveirain early May, the project determines how R$ 56 billion will be invested in transmission lines for the flow of renewable sources in the Northeast region.

The program’s contributions will be divided into 3 large auctions, with a total of 24 lots, up to 2024. In addition to the government’s investment, the MME (Ministry of Mines and Energy) estimates that the plan may enable the installation of 30 gigawatts of capacity of renewable generation, which could unlock more than R$ 120 billion in private investments.

“With the growth of renewable sources in the region, which has a high potential for wind and solar generation, it is increasingly evident for regulators and system operators the need to expand and update the transmission infrastructure”says Rodriguez.

The CBIE partner points out that, if the contributions are successful, the network as a whole will benefit. “Updating and building new lines will increase the system’s reliability in meeting demand, in addition to ensuring better use of the region’s renewable potential, with new flow routes and greater stability in load frequency”, he declares.

Pedro Rodrigues talks about the initiative of the government of Minas Gerais for the State to be a production center for the extraction and processing of the mineral lithium. On May 9, Gov. Romeo Zema (Novo) participated in an event at Nasdaq, in New York, for the worldwide launch of the Lithium Valley initiative, Lithium Valley Brazil.

The plan was conceived by Invest Minas, the State’s investment and foreign trade promotion agency, with the aim of promoting the exploitation of natural resources in the Jequitinhonha Valley region.

According to the CBIE partner, the project will boost the creation of a center for extracting and processing lithium, as well as manufacturing products that use the mineral as an input. Thus, Minas Gerais has the opportunity to position itself as a central player in the development of the Latin critical ores market, and may serve as an example for the exploration of other potential areas in the national territory.

Pedro Rodrigues talks about how the launch of the initiative Lithium Valley Brazil drew attention to the issue of electric cars. The project was launched worldwide on May 5, 2023, on the New York Stock Exchange, and aims to develop lithium in Brazil, an essential ore for the production of batteries used in electric vehicles.

For Pedro Rodrigues, there are still challenges for the popularization of electric cars, which, according to him, many treat as a solution to the problem of carbon dioxide emissions. “Countries with more polluting matrices cannot hope to solve their problems with the simple electrification of their transport”he points out.

A study by the multinational automaker Stellantis, part of the Fiat Chrysler group, showed that electric vehicles supplied with electricity following the Brazilian electrical matrix generate less carbon dioxide emissions than vehicles that use ethanol. However, when the comparison is made with electricity following the European matrix, cars fueled with ethanol generate less carbon dioxide emissions.

Pedro points out that, even though they generate less carbon dioxide emissions in Brazil, electric cars face obstacles to becoming popular in the country, such as high purchase prices and the lack of infrastructure for recharging.

“The electrification of transport, in the Brazilian case, can contribute a lot to decarbonization, but it is necessary to consider that, today, ethanol cars are and will be for a considerable period much more viable alternatives”says Pedro Rodrigues.

Pedro Rodrigues talks about the divergences in the natural gas sector in Brazil, observed from the announcement of the “Gás para Empregar” program by the Minister Alexandre Silveira (Mines and Energy) in March 2023.

The “Gás para Empregar” program aims to increase the arrival of natural gas on the Brazilian coast for the production of inputs. This would require a greater supply of gas to reduce fuel prices, which has generated disagreements among industry leaders, especially between Minister Alexandre Silveira and Petrobras President Jean Paul Prates.

For Pedro Rodrigues, the main point of discussion is the fact that Brazil is a major producer of gas, but at the same time, a major importer. “This situation is attributed to the high levels of reinjection in the producing fields”he says.

According to data from ANP (National Agency of Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels), Brazil produced 137 million cubic meters per day of natural gas in 2022, of which 68 million cubic meters were reinjected. This level of reinjection has been criticized by Minister Alexandre Silveira, who, according to him, would be above the world average observed in other countries.

The President of Petrobras countered Silveira’s criticism and said that “there is no gas left over and Petrobras does not withhold gass”. According to Jean Paul Prates, the high levels of reinjection are a decision based on the technical and operational needs of the company.

Pedro points out that the high percentage of reinjection in the country is also associated with the lack of infrastructure for the flow of natural gas. “In this context, in order to expand the supply of natural gas and consequently lower the price of the molecule, it is necessary for the authorities in the sector to reach an agreement on the real level of reinjection, which is certainly not the current one.”, he says.

Pedro Rodrigues talks about the Action Plan for the relaunch of the Brazil-Argentina Strategic Alliance, made up of around 90 actions that address everything from economic issues to socio-environmental agendas.

The CBIE partner highlights the financing of the Presidente Néstor Kirchner gas pipeline, popularly known as the Vaca Muerta gas pipeline, which falls within the scope of the first action, whose ultimate objective is to enable the entry of Argentine gas into the Brazilian market. The idea is that delivering fuel through pipelines could make it more accessible, reducing dependence on Bolivian gas and LNG imports by diversifying suppliers.

For Pedro Rodrigues, the “cooperation for the consolidation of a market for critical minerals in South America is beneficial for all countries that have reserves of these resources“.

“Now, it is necessary to assess whether each country will, in fact, fulfill its responsibilities. Otherwise, Argentina will become, along with Venezuela, Mozambique and Cuba, another member of the group of countries in default with Brazil“, he says.

