The financial and infrastructure market continues to await more guidelines to structure operations with the new debentures, despite the decree regulating the instrument to finance the sector having already been published in the last week of March.

The Brazilian Association of Infrastructure and Basic Industries (Abdib) estimates that the sector will make more than R$1 trillion in investments by 2027, taking into account concessions and PPPs of federal, state, district and municipal origin. But on the side of potential issuers, for now, the pace is waiting as it is not possible to design a funding with the new debentures without framing details that will come from each of the ministries and the Federal Revenue Service. There was great expectation with this announcement, expected for the second week of February, after carnival.

“It’s the natural path for a new investment instrument,” said Kinea’s partner and infrastructure manager, Aymar Almeida.

For him, the first issuance may take some time, depending on pending complements that have yet to be released. “Once the details are available, the companies will do the calculations between the infrastructure debentures and the incentivized ones. Big companies must come first,” he adds.

The executive of a large bank, who preferred to remain anonymous, also states that despite the appeal to pension funds, it is not guaranteed that these investors will take on a large part of the shares that come to the market. He says that pension funds should continue to avoid taking risk, as infrastructure debentures should not offer exceptional returns in relation to other instruments in which these funds already invest.

Almeida, from Kinea, says that the appetite of pension funds and insurance companies will depend on the structure of the issue, the company accessing this market and mainly the level of return rate. “These institutional investors have everything they need to play the role of financing infrastructure, but it remains to be seen whether the structures will make sense”, says Almeida.

The decree brought the framework rules and the new sectors and sub-sectors that became priority and capable of using the new debenture to finance projects related to infrastructure. But it was not accompanied by complementary criteria and conditions for framing the projects of each of the ministries, which prevents companies from designing financing at this time. Ministries may, according to the text of the document released last week, limit this framework to certain subsectors or specific types of projects.

Experts interviewed by Broadcast were also in doubt about the possibility of using resources from infrastructure debentures to pay for grants, since there is nothing specific in the text of the decree. “It may be that the sectoral ministries, when they launch the specific ordinances for each sector, will clarify. My biggest impression is that there was a transfer of the matter to the ministries, which have to publish specific and complementary ordinances, which may limit (granting) to subsectors and types of projects”, stated the partner in the capital markets area at Cescon Barrieu, Fernando Gomes in conversation with the Broadcast(Grupo Estado’s real-time news system).

The issue of using resources to pay grants came to the market in recent days, causing concern about the impact of a possible ban on the efficiency of the new funding instrument. The concern is that some potential issuers will end up not using this option.

For the president of the Brazilian Association of Infrastructure and Basic Industries (Abdib), Venilton Tadini, the text is clear. “Strictly speaking, there is no impediment to the use of resources to pay for grants, because it is not prohibited in the text of the decree,” he stated.

According to him, there were minutes in which the sealing was discussed, which was withdrawn. “The government's biggest concern at this point was that, in projects (concessions) from subnational entities, there would be an overvaluation of grants to raise cash by states and municipalities,” he said. In this way, he adds, the government sought to avoid potential financial imbalances in projects and the indirect transfer of federal resources to states and municipalities.

The Kinea partner also comments that important clarifications are missing on the calculation of the deduction for issues that have the NTN-B, which is indexed to inflation, as the interest reference base.

The new infrastructure debentures offer tax benefits to the issuer, in the form of a 30% reduction in the IR and CSLL calculation base on the interest profit paid to bond holders. “It is necessary to wait for the opinion of the Federal Revenue on what the rule will be for this deductibility, this will be fundamental for the company to decide whether to go one way or the other”, says Almeida.