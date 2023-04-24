fa sense of space for the large family: When it comes to equipping the new VW Multivan T7 with suitable infotainment, an important fundamental decision must be made: Discover Media for 760 euros or Discover Pro for 1150 euros? Both packages bring the co-pilot into the Multivan. The only standard equipment is a radio with an on-board monitor, which, like the two Discover packages, has a 10-inch monitor. The van also conforms to the VW guideline that buttons are saved and the touch on the touch-sensitive display is announced.

There is a touch-sensitive button for lights and ventilation to the left of the steering wheel, and another for climate control, assistants and driving mode below the on-board monitor. The buttons on the steering wheel are thankfully real, with good haptics. As in the VW Golf, several taps of the finger on the on-board monitor are required to activate the seat heating. Again, there’s a touch-sensitive bar at the bottom of the display for temperature and audio volume adjustments, which isn’t intuitive to use, nor is it precise. It also lacks lighting, so you’ll be waving your finger at the dashboard at random at night.