KClear rules of the game, immediately understandable: If you want to configure the infotainment for your new Jeep Compass, you should orient yourself to the corresponding model variant. With higher base prices you get better technology for navigation and entertainment. The small base model Sport has a simple Uconnect system with a 5-inch monitor, Bluetooth hands-free system and digital radio on board. Uconnect then moves into Longitude with a larger 7-inch monitor, here Apple Carplay and Android Auto serve as the navigation system. The large Uconnect with an 8.4-inch display and an independent navigation system is available for the three top variants, and data services with an independent SIM card are also part of the standard equipment.

We tested this system in the Jeep Compass Trailhawk. The operation is almost self-explanatory. The monitor is touch-sensitive, so you tap sufficiently large buttons with your finger. Below the display there are two mechanical rotary controls, with the right one you can save yourself typing on the monitor. The air conditioning is programmed with mechanical controls, only refinements such as the steering wheel and seat heating can be set on the display. Thankfully, the relevant menus are automatically suggested immediately after the start.

The lower menu bar remains permanently visible, here important functions can be called up immediately as quick access. The selection can be configured. If you then tap on the middle “Apps” symbol, additional tiles appear, which are evenly distributed over the screen.



We tested this system in the Jeep Compass Trailhawk.

:



Image: Manufacturer





The navigation department with a route guide from Tomtom is a nice extra. The finely drawn cards are convincing, the announcements are clear and precise, but come too often. In connection with real-time data on traffic disruptions, there is nothing to complain about here. Voice control ensures that the navigation destination is captured quickly in one go and works reliably.

However, commands that go beyond navigation and telephony are not understood. A search for contacts has now finally been implemented in the telephone department, but it can only be used when the vehicle is stationary. Apart from that, the equipment is pleasingly complete. All in all, the new Uconnect offers successful equipment with no frills.



Finely networked with a digital cockpit

:



Image: Manufacturer





If you want to provide passengers with WiFi, you can activate a hotspot in the infotainment system for up to eight devices, but you will be charged for using the LTE data connection after three months or one gigabyte of data volume. The Uconnect app for smartphones can be used to check whether the vehicle is locked, navigation destinations can be sent into the car and the position of the parked jeep can be displayed.

Consumption data can also be called up. Theft protection can also be set up for a fee, which uses push notifications to indicate unusual activities on the vehicle. If you drive the hybrid version of the Compass, the app shows the state of charge of the battery.