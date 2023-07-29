Llong stretches with the electric car, always an adventure. We are traveling with the Volvo C40 in the Twin Ultimate configuration. The battery has a capacity of 78 kilowatt hours, and the manufacturer promises a range of up to 450 kilometers according to the WLTP standard. With summer temperatures and a very cautious driving style, we expect consumption of significantly less than 20 kilowatt hours for 100 kilometers. Unfortunately, that’s almost impossible to do, and the realistic range is never more than 340 kilometers. Clever long-distance planning is required, and we tried out the standard infotainment for this purpose.

Volvo abandoned its in-house Sensus system some time ago and now relies on Google and Android Automotive. Do not confuse this operating system with Android Auto, which is based on the smartphone connection of an Android cell phone. The automotive solution brings the world of Google directly into the vehicle, a smartphone is not required, but a mobile phone connection is. The software is also not compatible. The range of additional apps is still very manageable.

In the Volvo C40, Android Automotive takes care of route and charging planning. The system consists of a digital cockpit in front of the steering wheel with a diagonal of 12.3 inches, which represents two round instruments. The remaining range and the battery level are permanently displayed, data from the on-board computer on average consumption can be called up at the push of a button.



The music plays on the upright built-in on-board monitor with a diagonal of 9 inches, which appears larger than it actually is due to the more than two centimeter wide edges. It is operated solely with the finger, but there is a rotary control under the monitor for controlling the music volume and pausing playback. As with a smartphone, you can swipe your finger from top to bottom or vice versa to call up additional menus. Air conditioning buttons are permanently displayed at the bottom, and there is a status bar at the top.







You can sign in to the Volvo C40 with your Google account, but you don’t have to. The advantage is that all personal content such as contacts or navigation destinations are immediately available. If you have an iPhone, you can connect it to Bluetooth for hands-free operation and you can even use the rival Apple Carplay. Other apps in our vehicle were several radio and audio book applications, Spotify, the ARD audio library, a Bluetooth media player and the range assistant, which provides information on how to save electricity.



Route planning is impossible without a mobile phone connection.

The Google Maps navigation works like Android Auto, and the gruff tone of the co-pilot is also included. Route planning is impossible without a mobile phone connection. The sat nav accesses the car’s battery data and displays an accurate estimate of the remaining charge upon arrival – and a second for the return journey. If the long-distance destination is out of range, you will be advised to add charging stops. Then mostly fast charging stations are included in the route, with instructions on how long you should charge there. Google absolutely assumes that the battery is emptied to a residual level of up to 10 percent. Nothing can be configured or customized. In this respect, the charging plans of German premium manufacturers are much more flexible and better.

If you set off without planning a charge, you can use a Google search to display charging stations in the vicinity. The interesting detail is when the charging station was last used. If “used yesterday” is listed here, there is a high probability that the station is actually present and working. Overall, Android Automotive is a simple system that gets the job done. The good real-time traffic information is convincing. However, they were only available after the infotainment was reset, and the Google Assistant would start up, but had only one answer to all queries: “Oops, an error has occurred.” Google services can be used free of charge for four years use, after which a subscription is required.