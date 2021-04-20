W.If you configure the infotainment in the new sixth generation Opel Corsa, you are spoiled for choice between three packages. The cheapest multimedia radio is part of the standard equipment in some versions and otherwise costs 500 euros. The system consists of a simple 7-inch monitor with a rotary switch below the display. It regulates the audio volume and switches the monitor on and off. The menus are accessed using softkeys on the left and right side of the touch-sensitive display. Navigation is not part of the equipment, but Apple Carplay and Android Auto are included so that you can be guided by smartphone.

In the second variant, the simple hardware remains, but the navigation system is added for a surcharge of 1300 euros, the manufacturer then speaks of multimedia navigation. However, we would rather recommend the top technology, because Multimedia Navi Pro for 1000 euros has a larger 10-inch display, physical buttons below the display and simply looks much better than the medium-sized version we tested.

After all, Multimedia Navi offers a decent basic equipment with radio and digital radio, a Bluetooth hands-free device for the smartphone and the display of the phone book and call lists. The mobile phone can be connected via the USB interface in the center console, and Android Auto and Apple Carplay will also work here, the latter with occasional starting difficulties.



Opel Corsa

:



Image: Manufacturer





The navigation comes with a European road map, optionally shows a two- or three-dimensional perspective and apart from that works unspectacularly and well. As usual with Opel, we particularly like the quick search for addresses and points of interest. Usually, the entry you are looking for is displayed after just a few letters. The voice recognition for navigation did not work in our vehicle.

Traffic information only comes into the car via the radio’s free TMC channel. If you need real-time traffic data, you also have to book Opel Connect, which costs a surcharge of 800 euros, but is already included in the Multimedia Navi Pro. The real-time information is included in the price three years after activation and is then subject to a charge.



What is shown in front of the steering wheel remains puny.

:



Image: Spehr





The My Opel app can be used to call up information such as mileage and average fuel consumption, as well as data on the most recent trip. The Opel Corsa with electric drive shows the battery charge status on the smartphone via Opel Connect, and you can also program the charging times and the air conditioning. The smartphone has also been announced as a digital key for the Opel. Access can be granted to up to five people, provided that you have also ordered the “Keyless Open & Start” function for 325 or 425 euros.

The digital cockpit in front of the steering wheel in the new Opel Corsa looks inappropriately sparse. Instead of the usual round instruments, one looks at a digital speedometer display and a simple speed display in the form of a bar. With a little more love for design and detail, the Rüsselsheim-based company could quickly make improvements.