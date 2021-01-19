D.he Mercedes-Benz GLS wants to be the S-Class among SUVs, and that is at least true for the 5.20 meter vehicle length. It remains to be seen whether the interior fittings and the Mbux infotainment that we have tested are also at the level of the luxury class. You will be pampered when you order the Energizing Package Plus for 850 to 3500 euros. This not only heats the seats in cold times or ventilates them in summer, but also the surrounding side surfaces, such as the armrest. The price includes a massage function for the driver and front passenger, and the air is scented and cleaned.

One of the advantages of the Mbux system is that, with its modular structure, it integrates such extras almost smoothly into the menu and displays the functions on both screens. In addition to the on-board monitor, this is the digital cockpit with a lush 12.3-inch display in front of the steering wheel. Mbux is largely part of the standard equipment of the GLS. The navigation, the cellular LTE module with two antennas and SIM card are included, as well as Android Auto and Apple Carplay. Augmented Reality for navigation is subject to a surcharge, in which graphical navigation instructions are displayed over the real image of the environment.

The recommended head-up display with a huge display also costs 1260 euros extra. We have already described the advantages of Mbux several times here: There are always many ways to get to your destination, you can tap the display with your finger or use the same on a touchpad in the center console to select menus and functions. Or you can use the excellent voice control.



The massive GLS from Mercedes-Benz

Image: Daimler AG





It has been further developed for the GLS, so there is now seat-related recognition so that the assistant answers the commands of the person who activated the system with “Hey Mercedes”. The complexity of the questions that Mbux is now supposed to answer is unique: In addition to vehicle operation, you can also ask questions about stock exchange prices, sporting events and knowledge, which, however, hardly worked for us in practical testing. The trend is clear, however. Mercedes wants to follow a similar path as Amazon and is expanding the functionality of its voice assistant. Presumably, you will soon be able to have complex conversations with the virtual lady and incorporate additional external content.

The GLS also brings more than 40 new Mbux functions. This includes support for off-road driving programs and the option of showing information such as the vehicle’s longitudinal and lateral inclination and the vehicle level in the head-up display or on the on-board monitor. As in the Range Rover Evoque, there is a virtual view through the bonnet. At low speeds, the corresponding camera can be switched on in order to detect stones or bumps in front of the car.



The ride through the car wash is another shot.

Image: Daimler AG





Another new feature is the driver’s seat adjustment, which automatically moves the seat to a suitable position when the size is specified. The online services also include “office functions in the car”. This allows you to display appointments and use them as a navigation destination, automatically dial into conference calls and display tasks. However, some of these services were already available in the C-Class and GLC.