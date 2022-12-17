JEvery second newly registered Maserati is a Levante. The name comes from the wind of the eastern Mediterranean and adorns the five meter long SUV. We drove the Levante for a few days to find out how good its infotainment is. The system with navigation costs an additional 2600 euros in the cheapest Levante GT. “Inexpensive” means the entry-level price of the basic model, which costs around 90,000 euros with a 330 hp four-cylinder. With the six or eight-cylinder you get in price regions of 170,000 euros and more. These model variants have infotainment on board as standard. The large Levante Trofeo drives up with 580 hp and reaches a top speed of just over 300 km/h.

Anyone driving the Italian luxury SUV will encounter a touch-sensitive on-board monitor, which is rather small with a diagonal of 8.4 inches, and in front of the steering wheel you will find the usual combination of speedometer and rev counter in analogue form. There is nothing to configure, you can just drive off. However, there is a second display between the two round instruments, which shows, among other things, the data from the on-board computer.



Rather small with a diagonal of 8.4 inches

:



Image: Spehr



The air conditioning is traditionally operated using buttons below the display. This is how you reach your goal quickly. This also applies to the individual functional departments of infotainment. Seven soft keys at the bottom of the display point to the sub-areas. In addition to radio, media, navigation and telephony, the monitor is also responsible for setting vehicle functions. The “Apps” menu is a little confusing, as it once again shows the main departments of the system with smaller buttons.



Starting price of the basic model: around 90,000 euros.

:



Image: manufacturer



As far as telephony, media playback and navigation are concerned, the Maserati infotainment plays at a solid mid-range level. The route guidance comes from Tomtom, the language assistant quickly and reliably records the navigation destinations, and with a mobile phone connection you can receive real-time traffic data and stay in touch with the vehicle from a distance via Maserati Connect. This works with Alexa or Google Assistant. Passengers on board can use a WiFi hotspot. However, the online connection did not work in our test vehicle.