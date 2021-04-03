E.in a rollercoaster of emotions. Everything is offered between “really great” and “drives you to despair”. We moved the Kia Xceed Plug-in Hybrid and tried out the new infotainment from the Koreans. The first impression is convincing. Online services are finally moving into the vehicle, there is finally traffic information in real time, a beautiful large on-board monitor and a fully digital cockpit instrument with razor-sharp graphics in front of the steering wheel, as well as continuously updated information about nearby charging stations.

The icing on the cake could be the voice control, which for the first time at Kia also recognizes complicated requests and implements them accordingly. To do this, the spoken command is sent as an audio file to a server, transcribed there and sent back to the vehicle together with the response. This ensures, for example, that you not only use fixed formulations, but can also talk to the virtual lady in everyday language. It also answers more general questions, such as the weather in a particular city.

However, we were enthusiastic about how accurately the place and street were adopted as the navigation system destination. Where other systems show a list of queries, the assistant in the Kia was usually right immediately. So much for “great”. On other occasions, the electronic helper was simply useless: Please speak louder, please speak more slowly, background noise was too loud. Speech recognition ended with these error messages. We initially suspected that it was stays in the dead zone that made the helper disoriented, but this assumption could not be confirmed. The system gets good grades in all other disciplines. The system called Kia map navigation with a 10.25-inch monitor is part of the standard equipment in the Platinum Edition and can be ordered in the cheaper model variants at prices of around 1000 euros. A smartphone interface with Android Auto and Apple Carplay and a Bluetooth hands-free speaker are always on board.



Fine design

:



Image: Manufacturer





The large system is easy to operate: two rotary actuators and eight buttons below the display lead directly to the respective submenus. Somewhat irritating: A button for the phone is missing, here you have to use the steering wheel buttons or again the speech recognition. In the menus, you tap symbols that are large enough with your finger, and the screen can be split in two, for example to keep an eye on the battery level of the hybrid.

The navigation works precisely and quickly, but the announcements sometimes come too often. Traffic jam information can be displayed optically for each individual street, something that has long been known from German premium manufacturers. For the first time, it is possible to have preprogrammed natural sounds from the hi-fi system played instead of your own music. You can choose between “living forest” or the sound of the sea, rain, street café and a “warm fireplace”.



Sober cockpit

:



Image: Manufacturer





The new online services, which Kia calls Uvo Connect, contain not only traffic information, but also a local search, information on nearby parking options, including information on parking fees and the location of the vehicle. You can use the app to send your own route planning directly from your smartphone to the vehicle. All in all, a convincing offer if the speech recognition is improved.