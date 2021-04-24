D.he new Land Rover Defender also brings the company’s new infotainment platform with it. It’s called Pivi Pro and not only consists of improved hardware and software, but also allows a link to numerous online services. There is no longer a mess here, but a lot: The standard equipment includes a SIM card built into the vehicle with a data package that contains no less than 20 gigabytes per month. Applications include music streaming, synchronization with Google or Outlook calendars and the connection of your own apps to the car. There is also, as usual, electronic tracking and notification in the event of theft. The manufacturer calls these packages Secure Tracker and Secure Tracker Pro.

You can use the smartphone app to control the central locking or air conditioning of the Defender, record trips and send destinations to the navigation system. When you step into the new Defender, the first thing you will probably admire is the tidy cockpit with its clear lines. Above the selector lever of the automatic transmission and the controls for the air conditioning is a touch-sensitive screen, which has a diagonal of 10 inches in the standard equipment, but for a surcharge of 140 euros offers a better overview with 11.4 inches.

Where the infotainment of the house used to be characterized by many small elements, Land Rover has decided to modernize it, which minimizes driver distraction. Now exactly three tiles are shown on the display and can be selected via a quick menu on the left: navigation, entertainment, telephony. In this way, basic functions can be reached quickly. You can add your own to the tiles in just a few simple steps, up to nine. Each tile shows three submenus. The telephone department, for example, for speed dialing the answering machine. Those who only stay on the top level will be minimally distracted.



However, if you want to go into the depths of the details, you select a menu to enter a second operating world that contains the full range of functionality. This is best done in a stationary vehicle. Here you can, again with a tap of a finger on slightly smaller buttons, for example, display the vehicle’s cameras, call up driving data or initiate driving programs for water crossings and other details in off-road use.

Overall, the new Pivi Pro with its reduced menus and focus on the essentials is a successful revision. Many small details are only discovered after a long period of trial and error: For example, the system can mute the voice prompts for the navigation system if the vehicle is in familiar surroundings. Exactly the right setting for the morning drive to the office, because you don’t need any commands, but you want to avoid traffic jams and other traffic disruptions. As in the predecessor, the navigation system identifies frequently traveled routes, even if they have not been explicitly entered as a navigation system destination. The announcements are clear and precise, there is nothing to complain about here.



Speech recognition remains in need of improvement. It often does not recognize a lot, and the fact that you have to say the long command “Enter address as destination” to enter a destination is not up to date. It doesn’t help that you can activate the assistant not only with the steering wheel button, but also with “Hey Land Rover”.

The recommended head-up display is part of the standard equipment in some model versions and otherwise costs an additional 1400 euros. Here, too, innovation can be seen: For the first time, with active navigation, there is a schematic map display in the projection that appears to hover over the bonnet.