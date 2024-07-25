This is how the lightness of summer opens up: retract the fabric roof of the BMW 4 Series Convertible at the touch of a button and enjoy the open appearance on the country road. We tested the infotainment system of the young Bavarian in the kingdom of the sun. Here too, lightness is the right term when summarizing the impressions of driving. The BMW is not a show-off, it does not boast XXL-format screens or menu symbols in bright colors. Rather, the entire operating landscape with two seamlessly merging monitors remains conventional and thus almost intuitively understandable.