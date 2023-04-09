Job, informing the candidate of the salary already at the announcement or at the first interview becomes mandatory

The era of “salary secrecy”. The European Parliament approved the directive on pay transparencyproposed by the Commission more than two years ago now. The main novelty is inserted in article 5 of the document, which provides for the obligation for companies to “identify the initial salary level or the related range to be paid to the worker for a specific position or job”. Declare it salary to the job interview therefore it becomes a must.

An information that will have to be provided already in the job advertisement or, at the latest, during the first interview, “without the candidate asking for it”. The directive was approved by the Eurochamber with a very large majority: 427 votes in favour, 76 abstentions and 79 against. At this point, all that is missing is the definitive go-ahead from the Council, which will have to formally accept the text approved during the Brussels mini-plenary. Once the directive enters the official gazette, member countries will have three years to implement it.

In addition to the so-called “salary secrecy”, the approved text from the Eurochamber also addresses the issue of gender pay gap, i.e. the difference between the wages received by men and women for the same job. The directive requires a company’s salary levels and announcements for new positions to be gender neutral. Not only that: if a company’s reporting shows a pay gap of at least 5% between men and women, employers will be forced to evaluate corrective measures.

