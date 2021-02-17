The State Prosecutor’s Office confirmed, through a tweet that it posted on its social media accounts, that reporting infection with the new Coronavirus (Covid-19) is mandatory. She indicated that according to articles in the Communicable Diseases Control Law, the injured person, upon knowing that he has one of the diseases listed in Table No. 1 attached to the law, and those in contact with it, must go to the ministry or health authority to receive treatment, advice and awareness of the risks of infection and ways of transmission, as well as the injured when Knowing that he has a disease listed in the attached table to this law, adhering to preventive measures, implementing prescriptions, and adhering to the instructions given to him, with the aim of preventing the infection from being transmitted to others. Anyone who violates this will be punished by imprisonment and a fine of not less than 10 thousand dirhams and not exceeding 50 thousand dirhams, or one of these two penalties.





