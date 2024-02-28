Informer Putters speaks again today with Wilders, Omtzigt and Van der Plas, but not with Yesilgöz

Informer Kim Putters will speak again on Wednesday with faction leaders. Geert Wilders (PVV) is scheduled for 11 a.m. and later in the day Putters will speak with Pieter Omtzigt (NSC) and Caroline van der Plas (BBB). In recent months, the three parties have tried to form a cabinet with each other and the VVD. VVD leader Dilan Yesilgöz will not visit the informant today – a new appointment has not yet been scheduled.

Putters received visits from almost all party leaders on Monday and Tuesday. He did not want to reveal anything about the content of this, although the informant spoke of “constructive” conversations in a “complex” formation process. After PVV, VVD, NSC and BBB had negotiated for weeks, NSC left the formation attempt in early February led by then informateur Ronald Plasterk.

After his conversation with the informateur on Monday, NSC leader Omtzigt again proposed a minority cabinet of PVV, VVD and BBB, or an extra-parliamentary cabinet, without elaborating on what exactly that should look like. It is not clear why the VVD will not join Putters on Wednesday. The informant has four weeks to complete his assignment and must submit his report in March.