Information Technology | Tietoevry plans to sell or list two businesses

The information technology service company begins a strategic evaluation of the separation of business functions.

Information technology service company Tietoevry is starting a strategic evaluation regarding the merger of its business operations focused on continuous services and transformation (Tietoevry Transform and Tietoevry Connect) and their sale or listing based on the division.

Tietoevry intends to separate its businesses that are the subject of the evaluation, as well as its businesses focused on industry-specific software solutions and global data-centric development and consulting services (Tietoevry Create, Tietoevry Banking, Tietoevry Care and Tietoevry Industry).

Tietoevry says that the aim of the separation is to increase the company’s market value.