Information Technology | Länsi-Uusimaa refused Apot

The politicians of the Länsi-Uusimaa regional government decided on the tender, which practically closes the doors to Apot.

Western Uusimaa the regional government has decided on Monday that the welfare region will start preparing the tender for a new gigantic information system.

In practice, this means that, for example, Apotti, which is used in Helsinki and the Hus company, is not the choice of Western Uusimaa.

Because Länsi-Uusimaa takes care of social health and rescue services for the residents of ten municipalities, and when the social security reform came into effect at the turn of the year, it had a huge number of overlapping key information systems.

These have been reduced to eleven, but even this number results in a lot of practical problems and spending money.

For politicians as an alternative to the competition, a model was presented in which Apotti, which is in use in Kauniainen, would have been used in the entire region. Since Länsi-Uusimaa is a shareholder of Apot, according to the report, there would have been no need for tendering in this case.

However, the report stated that Apotti would be a more expensive option and that employees find it particularly difficult to use.

Exact estimates of the price have been withheld from the report, but for example, in the original Hus and municipalities’ Apotti project, hundreds of millions were talked about. Espoo, the largest municipality in Western Uusimaa, has already decided several times before not to adopt Apotti.

When now we are starting to prepare the tender, it practically means that Apotti will at least not be the future main system of Western Uusimaa.

The competition can be divided into several parts, so that there can be more than one winner in time.