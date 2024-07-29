Information Technology | Big cities tried to build a common information system for millions – Espoo already gave up

Information technology|Espoo withdrew from the massive Digione project, Vantaa is still continuing.
in Espoo it is no longer believed that big cities would be able to build a working common information system for their schools as a team.
In Vantaa, on the other hand, it is still thought that Digione, which has been developed for a long time and costs millions, will be available in schools maybe already in a year.
