Information systems Specialist barks in Hus’s new patient information system Lääkärilehdet: “Word processing requires knowledge of the programming language”

Specialist Tõnu Peets reviews Apotti in Lääkärilehdet. According to Hus, Apotti is better than his predecessor.

11.5. 11:40

Doctor Tõnu Peets criticizes The patient information system Apottia introduced in Hus in harsh terms in Lääkärilehdet. Peets is a specialist in rheumatology.

According to Peets, the new system is still complex and technically clumsy. Apotti has been gradually introduced in Uusimaa in recent years. However, according to Peets, the problems have not been remedied.

“The only thing I’ve heard it praised is HUS management,” Peets writes.

Peets argues that because of Apot, the concentration of nursing staff is shifting from patient to software. This, he said, could jeopardize patient safety.

The impracticality of the software has been a concern for healthcare professionals. HS has reported on Apot’s problems in extensive articles.

Helsinki and the management of the Uusimaa Hospital District (Hus) has previously argued that Apot is better than the old systems and does not consider a return to the former possible.

Chief Medical Officer of Hus Markku Mäkijärvi says the choice of the new information system was not the sole responsibility of Hus’ s management. When the exchange was decided, the previous system received a grade of six from the doctors, while Apotti received a grade of nine.

“The system was being chosen by almost 500 healthcare professionals, and the system now in place was chosen based on their opinions,” says Mäkijärvi.

According to Mäkijärvi, the system has been adjusted to suit the Finnish work environment together with representatives of various professions.

“There was a need to upgrade the medical record system to provide better information on the effectiveness of treatment and the health benefits to patients. This would not have been possible with the old system, ”Mäkijärvi continues.

Peets criticizes the system as intuitive. Simple operations, he said, have become rocket science with thousands of instruction pages and millions of tips. If he wants to order a blood sample from his stool, Apotti may provide x-rays of the cervical spine, Peets argues.

“The view is different in every single task, and to top it all off, word processing requires knowledge of the programming language.”

He also criticizes the requirement to record data in a structured way, leaving patient data fragmented into several different text fields and pages. This makes it difficult to quickly perceive the overview and makes it difficult to transfer patient data, for example, when a customer moves.

The system According to Husin Mäkijärvi, the change has had a surprisingly large change in work culture.

“Apot aims to streamline, harmonize and improve workflows, but learning this culture takes time for healthcare professionals.”

He believes Apot can also help improve patient safety. Apotti has already revealed bad practices, for example in the recipe center.

According to Mäkijärvi, there is evidence that, among other things, the number of medication errors has decreased when the system is used correctly.