Information systems | One such company is Crowdstrike, which messed up the entire world’s systems

Information systems|The US-based Crowdstrike, which caused a global data breach, is one of the world’s leading information security companies. It is particularly known for its involvement in solving high-profile cyber-attacks.

Error in an update from the US security company Crowdstrike causes major technical problems around the world.

Problems have been reported, for example, in the operation of large airlines and several airports. In addition, problems have been reported in e.g. train traffic, healthcare reservation services and broadcasts of large media houses’ television channels.

In Finland, OP has reported minor disturbances in the operations of OP’s investment partner and share savings accounts. There were small delays in the news production and news distribution of Uutistoimisto STT in the morning.

Crowstrike is an American information security company founded in 2011 and one of the world’s largest end device information security companies.

Terminal means a device actually used by the user, such as a single computer, telephone or, for example, a self-service cash register.

The company was founded by Americans George Kurtz and Gregg Martston who moved to the United States together from Russia as a teenager Dmitri Alperovitch with.

Kurtz is still the company’s CEO. The other founding members are no longer in the management of the company.

Crowdstrike has been involved in several high-profile cyber attack investigations. The company, among other things figured it out hacking of Democratic Party emails during the 2016 presidential election.

It revealed that Russian hacking groups linked to Russia’s military intelligence GRU, security service FSB and foreign intelligence SVR were involved.

Communication failure was reportedly caused by an incorrect update of the company’s flagship Falcon Sensor software for Microsoft’s Windows devices.

The purpose of the software is to protect computer systems from cyber attacks. According to the company, the software monitors cyber attacks, reports them in real time and automatically protects against them.

Crowdstrike has said that it has located the problem and started the corrective measures.

Crowdstrike customers are large companies, which partly explains the extent of the disruption.

According to the company’s own marketing material, up to 70 percent of Fortune 100 companies operate Crowdstrike’s software, information security expert and research director of information security company With Secure Mikko Hyppönen told HS.

The company’s turnover in 2023 was 2.24 billion US dollars, i.e. approximately 2.06 billion euros. Turnover increased by 54 percent from the previous year.

In the same year, the company’s net loss was 183 million dollars, or about 168 million euros, according to the GAAP principle (Generally Accepted Accounting Principles), which is often used in the United States.

I jump assessed to HS that a massive problem will undoubtedly appear in the future of the listed company.

“There are probably all kinds of agreements with customers about security of supply, which have now been broken. There will certainly be financial sanctions,” Hyppönen says.

äThe disturbance has already caused the share prices of several European airlines to fall.

According to the British broadcasting company BBC, the aviation analytics company Cirium has calculated that more than 1,000 flights have already been canceled in different parts of the world during Friday.