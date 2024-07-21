Information systems | Microsoft: Crowdstrike glitch brought down more than 8 million Windows PCs

Information systems|The data breach affected more than 8 million Windows devices.

Thursday The information system failure that began to spread globally affected 8.5 million Windows devices, software company Microsoft estimates on his blog.

A faulty virus update by the information security company Crowdstrike spread to Microsoft Windows systems on Thursday and Friday. This resulted in major technical problems around the world. Thousands of flights were cancelled. There were also problems in, for example, train traffic, banking services, healthcare systems and television channel broadcasts.

The flaw affected about less than 1% of all Windows devices in the world, but the economic and social effects of the disruption were significant, Microsoft’s director of operating system security David Weston writes in a blog post published on Saturday.

Although the percentage of Windows machines affected by the disruption is small, the consequences tell how many companies producing services critical to the functioning of society use Crowdstrike’s information security services, Weston writes.

Case is one of the most serious cyber accidents in history, he writes British broadcasting company BBC. Based on figures released by Microsoft, the BBC estimates that the incident could be the biggest cyber breach of all time.

The closest in scale is the Wannacry cyber attack in 2017, which affected more than 300,000 computers in 150 countries. In the same year, the Notpetya malware attack on several international companies caused billions of euros in losses.

“The event demonstrates the networked nature of our vast ecosystem—global cloud providers, software platforms, security providers, and other software providers and customers are all connected,” Weston says in a blog post.

disorder the effects were largely corrected during Saturday, but according to experts’ estimates it will still take days to fix all the failed systems.

The BBC reports that experts warn that hackers may try to take advantage of the information system failure and create, for example, scam websites that are disguised as Crowdstrike’s official website.

“We know that adversaries and miscreants will try to profit from events like this,” Crowdstrike Founder and CEO George Kurtz wrote on Friday on the company’s blog. He urged people to be careful that they are dealing with official Crowdstrike representatives.