Information systems | Expert: Finland seems to have survived the information system failure with minimal damage

Information systems|In Finland, some companies have reported that there were disturbances in their operations on Friday. Around the world, an incorrect update has messed up air traffic, for example.

Global it is known that the IT failure was not seen on a particularly large scale in Finland on Friday.

The Cybersecurity Center under the Finnish Transport and Communications Agency has received individual notifications from operators who would have been affected by the update problem.

However, the incident does not seem to have disrupted services critical to the functioning of society, says the Cyber ​​Security Center’s leading expert Jussi Eronen.

“The good news is that we are currently not aware of any major impacts on Finland,” says Eronen.

“We have received individual notifications, but so far there have been quite a few.”

Problems can also arise indirectly if a subcontractor’s or partner’s operations go to a halt due to a faulty update.

“But the situation is alive, and we get information all the time. At the moment, it seems that reasonably few injuries have been saved.”

IT failure has caused major technical problems around the world on Friday. The problems are related to the provider of information security software for the use of organizations Crowdstrike– company, which is one of the market leaders in its field.

“At some point in the early morning, an update became available, which caused the machine to fall over and not be able to stand up again,” says Eronen.

When these software are in many places, the problems are also widely visible. For example, there have been disturbances in air and train traffic and in the broadcasts of large media houses’ television channels.

In Finland, OP has reported minor disturbances in the operations of OP’s investment partner and share savings accounts. There were small delays in the news production and news distribution of Uutistoimisto STT in the morning.