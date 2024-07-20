Has reliance on digital systems reached a point where any malfunction in these systems would bring many activities and sectors around the world to a halt? This was proven by last Friday’s (July 19, 2024) disturbances, as the camera captured these images of some passengers waiting anxiously and confusedly at Chicago International Airport in the United States, as to what the attempts to overcome the halt in air traffic at the airport would lead to due to a sudden technical failure that affected some information technology systems, leading to paralysis in many airlines, healthcare, banks, and dozens of other companies and service sectors around the world. However, the air transport system was the most affected by this disruption, as thousands of flights around the world were postponed or canceled, with chaotic scenes at many airports, while passengers waited for the completion of updates aimed at overcoming the technical glitch in the information systems. Major American airlines, such as United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, and American Airlines, faced real difficulties as all their flights were stopped early on Friday. But it has gradually begun to recover, with American Airlines confirming it has resolved the problem that affected its operations, while Delta and United have resumed some flights. The Federal Aviation Administration said it was providing assistance to the airlines while they addressed the IT problem. The agency later posted Friday that its operations were “not affected by the global IT problem,” noting that the disruption to its IT systems “could continue to impact flights through the weekend.” (Photo courtesy of The New York Times)