Information system error | Crowdstrike’s disruption disrupted flights extensively – Now air traffic is returning to normal

Information system error|It will still take time to correct all the effects of the outage.

Worldwide the aftermath of the information technology outage has started to subside in different parts of the world, when the effects of the outage have been repaired.

Air traffic has gradually returned to normal in various parts of Asia and North America, after the outage forced the cancellation of flights and traffic congestion. At many airports, staff had to check in passengers manually, which caused long queues at the airports.

More than 3,000 flights and more than 11,000 flights were canceled in the United States on Friday was late. Additional trouble was caused by extensive disruptions at the largest bank in the United States, JP Morgan Chase in the automatic network.

Disadvantages were also experienced in Europe, where, for example, Berlin airport suspended all traffic on Friday. On Saturday, the situation was already returning to normal.

in Finland Finavian managed airports operate normally despite the outage.

Problem started late Thursday evening Finnish time, when a faulty virus update by the information security company Crowdstrike spread to systems using Microsoft Windows.

CEO of Crowdstrike George Kurtz apologized for the problems caused by the company in an interview with the TV channel CNBC.

“I want to personally apologize to every organization, group and person that this has affected,” Kurtz said.

The company said it fixed the problem, but experts estimate that it will take days to fix all the failed systems.

The problem all effects were still being investigated on Saturday. In Britain, the Netherlands and Israel, the outage may have also affected healthcare services.

The effects have also been seen in the media and in some places also in the operation of online banks. In Great Britain, the Friday morning broadcast of the TV channel Sky News was interrupted due to an IT problem, and in Australia, the broadcasting company ABC had major problems.