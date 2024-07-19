Information system error | An information technology failure canceled flights around the world – No long-term harm to passengers, an expert believes

Information system error|The effects of the IT disruption on international air traffic will probably be short-lived, estimates Jari Pöntinen from the Finnish Transport and Communications Agency.

IT failure has caused problems for major airlines and several airports around the world on Friday. Flights have been delayed and canceled due to the disturbance.

According to the British Broadcasting Corporation BBC, by early evening, four percent of flights planned for Friday had already been canceled worldwide.

“A cancellation of four percent globally is a large number and, in my opinion, quite rare,” says the head of aviation at the Finnish Transport and Communications Agency (Traficom) Jari Pöntinen.

On Friday evening, several airlines said that they had already started flights again after the interruption.

International air traffic recovers from the problems caused by the communication disruption routinely, Pöntinen estimates. However, onward connections can of course be affected if there have been delays in many fields.

“But according to the current information, I don’t see this as a very big deal from a European point of view.”

For example, there can be no talk of a recession caused by the 2010 ash cloud when it comes to air traffic. Pöntinen compares the situation rather to the problems caused by winter noise.

“This is a short-term effect that may bring similar delays. But I would believe that the situation is normalizing, and I would estimate that tomorrow, Saturday, the traffic will probably be quite normal.”

Mixed According to Pöntinen, airlines and air navigation service providers have their own operating methods for how delayed flights are returned in their own order and get their own runway time.

Pöntinen does not believe that there will be any significant inconvenience to air passengers.

“But of course there can be delays in the schedules.”