Information security | There are already more than 1,000 victims in the Hus burial suspicions

Husi’s suspicions began to be revealed when patients wanted to know about the use of their health information.

Huss the employees’ suspected data security violations have come to light from log data requests made by Husi’s patients and staff.

The matter emerges from information security breach notifications made to the office by Husi’s data protection officer. According to the announcements, Hus began to investigate the use of personal data in connection with log requests in more detail.

Previously, Hus has said that the suspected data security violations have come to light during Hus’ self-monitoring.

“Exploring log requests made by patients and related procedures are one part of our self-monitoring”, Hus’ chief administrative officer Teppo Heikkilä said to STT.

Hus is responsible for organizing specialized medical care in Uusimaa.

Hus told in August, that three of its employees are suspected of viewing data from Husi’s patient information system Apot without permission.

Earlier in the spring, Hus told about a data security breach, which the Central Criminal Police (krp) is investigating as a data protection crime. The preliminary investigation in this regard is by the KRP’s director of investigations Tiia Grönbergin including still in progress.

According to Husi’s April press release, the case that led to the KRP’s investigation is about suspected data security violations by the bookkeeper.

In April–August, Hus has made five reports to the Data Protection Commissioner about intentional data security breaches in three different cases. Based on data protection notices, at least around 1,100 people’s information has been viewed without permission.

According to what Heikkilä told Yle on Wednesday, there are around 450 suspected victims in two smaller cases. He confirmed the figures to STT.

According to the material submitted by Hus to the data protection commissioner, the most extensive case is about the fact that its former employee is suspected of viewing a total of 975 patients’ data from Apot without permission. According to Hus, the data protection breach was investigated after a patient made a request for log information.

The employee in question worked at Hus from April 2021 to the end of December 2021.

One the suspected data security breach of the local nurse came to light after Hus’s nurse made a request for log information about herself.

During the investigation of the request, it became clear in May 2023 that the home care nurse who worked at Husi admitted to viewing the information of the nurse and her children without permission. As a result, in Hus they also started to investigate the extent of the violation.

Similarly, the department secretary who worked at Hus in 2020–2021 is suspected of viewing 123 patients’ information without permission based on data protection notices.

Hus has advised people to make investigation requests due to violations if they wish, and according to Heikkilä, Hus is in contact with all victims of suspected violations.

Chief Administrative Officer Heikkilä says that suspicions of abuse have contributed to speeding up Husi’s data protection practices.

“These have given us reason to examine our own activities as well. We will learn from these cases.”