Information security | The use of Tiktok can continue in the parliament – many parliaments have banned the application due to the risk of espionage

“Now we can’t just start blocking applications that are in use,” says Pertti Rauhio, the administrative director of the parliament.

Parliament at least not yet banning the use of the Tiktok application from members of parliament and other employees of the parliament. Tiktok is a social media service where users share short videos.

On Tuesday, the Danish parliament asked its members to remove the Chinese-owned Tiktok from their devices “due to the risk of espionage”. The European Parliament also bans the use of the application from its members, reported Reuters news agency on Tuesday afternoon.

Administrative Director of the Parliament Pertti Rauhio says that in the parliament the decisions of the parliaments of the other Nordic countries are closely monitored. At least not yet, however, Finland is not following Denmark’s example.

“It’s not at that stage yet. Tiktok is considered by many to be a usable application. Now we can’t just start blocking applications that are in use. We need strong grounds for that,” explains Rauhio.

According to him, the Danish Parliament will probably be asked officially why the use of the application was banned there.

of Denmark the Chancellery of the People’s Assembly recommended the removal of Tiktok following the recommendation of the Danish Cyber ​​Security Center.

“Now that, according to the cyber security center, there is a risk of espionage in using Tiktok, we are adapting to this,” said the Speaker of the People’s Assembly Soren Gade in the bulletin.

According to the news agency AFP, the Danish cyber security center has followed the line of the European Commission. Last week, the commission announced that it would ban its staff from using the Tiktok app on official devices on personal devices that have official apps installed.

Stateside The White House on Monday gave government agencies thirty days to remove the app from government devices. The White House thus set a deadline for what Congress enacted last month and the president Joe Biden to the law he signed that prevents the use of a Chinese-owned application on government devices.

In Canada, the government banned its staff from using Tiktok on official mobile devices from Monday, citing data security concerns on the devices.

Tiktok is a social media service developed by the Chinese technology company Bytedance.

Tiktok’s information security has raised concerns, especially in Western countries, because it is not clear how much information about users ends up at the company and what is done with it.