Information security | The police warn about scammers posing as Facebook friends

Victims have lost from hundreds of euros to up to 100,000 euros in scams.

in Northern Ostrobothnia and in Kainuu, bank credentials and passwords have been fished from several Facebook users by pretending to be friends of the users, informs the police. Scammers have approached victims with private Facebook messages on their friends’ hijacked accounts.

The fraudsters have claimed that they need the online banking credentials and passwords to transfer the fake prize money to the victim’s bank account, the police say. In reality, the fraudsters have taken the victim’s money from the bank account. The victims’ financial success varies from hundreds of euros to up to 100,000 euros.

In cases of fraud it has been common that the fraudster has first hijacked the account of the victim’s Facebook friend, in whose name the victim has been sent a private message.

If a Facebook friend or other acquaintance asks for bank credentials or passwords in a social media service, it is better to contact the friend through another means, the police advises. This way, the friend will also be informed if his account has been hijacked.

Police reminds you that only an account number is needed to send money. A person asking for bank IDs or passwords on social media, on the phone, by e-mail or text message is probably a fraudster.

If you have given your bank ID to a potential fraudster, report it immediately to the bank and file a criminal complaint, the police advises in their announcement.

The police also urges especially elderly relatives and acquaintances to be warned about Facebook scams.