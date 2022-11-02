Information security | The MP barks at his laptop: “It takes at least 15 minutes to start up”

According to MP Anna Kontula, the parliament’s website is not working. According to the head of administration of the Parliament, there is nothing wrong with the internet.

Congressman Anna Kontula (left) says the Parliament’s Wi-Fi connection is bad.

On Tuesday of last week, Kontula said in his Twitter message that he used the open wifi of the Helsinki metro to update his mobile phone. This raised concerns on social media that parliamentary matters could be leaked to outsiders, because the open network is not secure.

According to Kontula, he had tried to update his cell phone, and IT support had told him that not all updates can be done with mobile data, but that they require Wi-Fi.

“I went to it-support to ask them to connect me to wifi, because I couldn’t connect to it. From there, two different people told me that in no case do they recommend connecting to the parliament’s network, because it works so badly.”

Parliamentary administrative director Pertti Rauhio says that the parliament’s internal Wi-Fi network works as it should, but the visitor network sometimes has problems.

According to Rauhio, problems with the use of the internal network are usually caused by the devices or their users, not the network.

“There are always individual data management problems, but in general there are not many complaints about the network.”

However, Rauhio wants to emphasize that although there are not many complaints about the network in general, it does not eliminate the fact that individual representatives may have genuine technical problems.

“And they are not necessarily due to the incompetence of the person involved, but to technical problems.”

Anna Kontula does not want to detail the wifi network problems in more detail for data security reasons. However, Kontula says that the information technology equipment used by the parliament leaves much to be desired.

“I used to be a sociologist at the university. We were the scumbags who were the last to get other people’s used machines. Despite that, I was shocked by the level of IT services when I came to parliament.”

In the worst phase, Kontula’s assistant spent half of his working time in one month trying to get the devices working in cooperation with IT support.

“It was about a one-month trough, but equipment-related problems occasionally keep representatives or their assistants busy,” he says.

“According to my experience, MPs don’t live in a world where working devices are handed to them and told to represent the people.”

I’m sorry according to the situation has improved in recent years, but there are still problems on the IT side that “an institution of this level” should not have.

“For example, currently the device stock is so old that it takes at least 15 minutes to start a laptop.”

Kontula’s computer has already been replaced three times this year alone. The machine is not replaced with a new one, but with another device of the same brand and age, which, according to Kontula, often has the same problem.

Peace admits that the Parliament’s equipment is currently at the end of its life cycle. The devices are replaced every four years and now four years are full.

“A four-year cycle is quite economical for such devices, so yes, at the moment there are a lot of problems with batteries, for example.”

Parliamentary and the compatibility of the devices used by other authorities has, according to Kontula, more or less stagnated throughout his time as a Member of Parliament.

“Until a few years ago, you could watch porn on a member of parliament’s computer, but not the government’s stream,” Kontula compares.

According to Pertti Rauhio, over the past few years, the IT side has invested in ensuring that online broadcasts can be watched on all devices.