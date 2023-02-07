Tuesday, February 7, 2023
Information security | The effects of a large-scale information security attack on Finland will remain minor

February 7, 2023
in World Europe
On Monday the effects of the large data security attack observed in several countries seem to remain minor in Finland.

The Finnish Transport and Communications Agency Traficom’s cyber security center estimated on Monday that there are isolated cases on Finnish servers. Further studies have not revealed any further effects.

“It seems that the effects in Finland will be very minor”, assesses the cyber security center’s information security expert Samuli Könönen.

In attack used a vulnerability in the virtualization software ESXi of the software industry company VMware, which has already been detected in February 2021.

“Criminals taking advantage of the opportunity are on the move here, not necessarily a more capable attacker,” describes Könönen.

