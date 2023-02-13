Information security | The dinner party of Minister Lintilä’s meme evening: “I didn’t even notice that he had messed with his cell phone”

Minister of Economic Affairs Mika Lintilä was having dinner with Fortum’s director Esa Hyvärinen in Töölö, when Lintilä’s number sent a mocking message to the prime minister.

Fortum’s the manager responsible for interest supervision Esa Hyvärinen says that he did not notice the Minister of Economy Mika Lintilän (middle) who used his cell phone last Thursday during a joint dinner.

Lintilä (center) said on Friday of last week that his Whatsapp account had been hijacked. According to him, one of the prime ministers, among others, would have been sent from the account in that connection Sanna Marinia prank message about (sd).

The message went out on Thursday evening in the center’s internal Whatsapp discussion group.

At the time of sending the meme, Lintilä has said that he was at a restaurant having dinner “with a representative of a stock exchange company”. Lintilä has said that he was not using the phone at the time.

of HS according to the information received, Lintilä was at dinner with Fortum’s director Hyvärinen at the Aino restaurant in Tölö on meme night.

Hyvärinen agrees to the meeting, but only after he asks Lintila’s permission.

According to Hyvärinen, the dinner started at 17:45 and ended around 20:45.

Did you notice during the evening that Minister Lintilä had sent messages from his cell phone?

“I don’t. We had a normal dinner. We have known each other for a long time and we talked normally about energy and energy policy”, says Hyvärinen.

“We thought we’d enjoy a few glasses of wine.”

What does a few glasses of wine mean?

“A few glasses of wine means a few glasses of wine, it doesn’t mean anything more strange than that. It wasn’t a long evening, just normal.”

Did it turn out during the evening that there might be a problem with Lintilä’s cell phone?

“We didn’t have Mobile Phones on display. I didn’t even notice that he was fiddling with his cell phone.”

of HS according to the information, a meme message that made fun of Prime Minister Marin and the member of parliament Matias Mäkynen (sd) at the expense, left Lintilä’s number for the center party’s internal group on Thursday evening at half past seven in the evening.

After ten in the evening, another message came from Lintilä’s number, in which Lintilä suspected that his account had been “hijacked”.

Experts have doubted talk of a hijacking.

So you didn’t talk about a possible cell phone hijacking?

“We don’t”, says Hyvärinen.

Did you leave the restaurant together?

“Yes. We were in Töölö. I left by taxi, he walked.”

Did you notice Lintilä’s hijacking worries until the next day?

“The next day I received a message from my Fortum colleague about it, in fact I received a Whatsapp message.”

Were you surprised?

“I had no knowledge of this matter.”