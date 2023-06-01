Information security | The Deputy Data Protection Commissioner corrects the decision given to the Finnish Meteorological Institute on the transfer of personal data

According to the commissioner, they wanted to make sure that there was no policy that would demand more from Finns than from others.

Deputy Data Protection Commissioner has reconsidered and is correcting the decision it gave to the Meteorological Institute in April. In the decision at the time, it was found that the Finnish Meteorological Institute had illegally transferred personal data to the United States through Google’s services.

The Deputy Data Protection Commissioner now says that the new decision no longer assesses compliance with the impact assessment in accordance with Article 35 of the General Data Protection Regulation.

“Based on the reassessment, we wanted to make sure that our solution does not create a policy that would require Finnish data controllers to take more extensive measures than data controllers in other EU countries,” says the deputy data protection commissioner. Annina Hautala for STT.

Accredited however, maintains the remark that the Finnish Meteorological Institute transferred personal data to the United States through website tracking technologies without a valid reason for the transfer.

The controller means the entity that decides how and why personal data is processed. In this case, the data controller is the Meteorological Institute.

According to the Deputy Data Protection Commissioner, the Finnish Meteorological Institute had not defined or applied the legal basis for the transfer of personal data in the use of reCAPTCHA and Google Analytics services.

With ReCAPTCHA recognition, computer programs, i.e. bots, are separated from human users. It was used in connection with the feedback form on websites, for example, so that the user had to select from the images on the screen all those that have, for example, a picture of a car or recognize distorted numbers or letters. The Google Analytics service was used to monitor website visitor statistics.