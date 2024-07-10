Information security | The company published the phone numbers of hundreds of its employees on the company’s intranet – It wouldn’t have been possible, says the deputy data protection commissioner

Information security|The company published the personal phone numbers of 300 bus drivers on the company’s internal network.

Bus operator has acted in violation of data protection regulations when sharing employees’ personal phone numbers on the company’s intranet, according to the deputy data protection commissioner.

About that told the data protection commissioner’s office on Wednesday.

The deputy data protection commissioner received a complaint about the matter, according to which some drivers are worried about their secret phone number being visible to other employees.

The company issued reports on the matter, according to which it is important for drivers to be able to keep in touch with each other at work. Drivers have work phones that can only be used to call certain phone numbers, such as the supervisor and the emergency number. You can’t send text messages with them.

Personal publishing phone numbers means handing over personal data to third parties, the deputy data protection commissioner says in his decision. According to him, there was no legal basis for the handover.

The Deputy Data Protection Commissioner states that communication between drivers can also be arranged via a work phone or another way that does not intrude on the employee’s privacy.

According to the Deputy Data Protection Commissioner, employees’ personal phone numbers or e-mail addresses should, in principle, only be processed when it is not possible to use a work phone number or work e-mail address.

The deputy data protection commissioner ordered the company to change its operating method to comply with the law and gave it a notice for activities that violate the data protection law. The decision is not yet legally binding.

