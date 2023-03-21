Information security | The BBC urges its employees to remove the Tiktok application from their work phones

The use of the application on a work phone has been banned in the parliament of several western countries. For many journalistic media, Tiktok is an important way to reach a young audience.

Britain’s public broadcasting company The BBC has instructed employees to remove the Tiktok application from their work phones.

“The BBC seems to be the first media organization in Britain to issue such instructions – and only the second in the world,” the broadcaster writes. The Danish public broadcasting company Danmarks Radio gave similar instructions to its staff at the beginning of March.

The reason for the BBC’s instructions are security concerns related to Tiktok. Tiktok is a Chinese social media app that allows users to upload short videos. Tiktok is owned by the Chinese company Bytedance. Concerns have been particularly related to the possibility that the Chinese state could collect and use the information of Tiktok users.

The use of the application on a work phone has been banned in the parliament of several western countries, including the United States, Canada, Denmark, Great Britain and New Zealand, as well as in the EU parliament, for example. In the Finnish parliament, a member of parliament or an employee can shoot as many short videos as they like in the application, at least for the time being.

“It’s not at that stage yet. Tiktok is considered by many to be a usable application. Now we can’t just start blocking applications that are in use. We need strong grounds for that,” the head of parliament’s administration Pertti Rauhio said for HS at the end of February.

Tiktok is an important application for many journalistic media, from the BBC to Helsingin Sanomat and The Washington Post.

For example, The Washington Post publishes content on the app almost daily and has more than 1.5 million followers. Helsingin Sanomat also publishes videos several times a week on Tiktok on its two accounts, which have a total of more than 45,000 followers.

The BBC plans to use the application, at least for the time being, for e.g. marketing. BBC has millions of followers on Tiktok.

For many media, Tiktok is an essential way to reach a young audience, as the majority of users are under the age of 25, according to various reports.