Information security | The attack on the parliament’s website is related to the signing of NATO documents in the United States, says an information security expert

Data security expert Jan Mickos does not consider the cyber attack on the parliament’s website to be serious. However, the connection to the war in Ukraine and Russia make the case one worth following.

Information security company Director of managed services at Nixu Jan Mickos does not consider Tuesday’s online attack on the parliament’s website to be serious. He says that denial-of-service attacks “are part of everyday life on the Internet”.

“There is nothing dramatic or miraculous in the background. Attacks are made every day against many different organizations.”

Mickos describes denial-of-service attacks as “shouting in the market” and causing disruption without actual damage. He adds that denial-of-service attacks are easy to implement and it is not a very complex form of network attacks.

Jan Mickos, director of managed services at data security company Nixu.

“The most common way to do it is to load the service with a large number of requests. For example, a web page can be loaded so much that the server hosting the page runs out of resources and can no longer deliver the site to customers.”

Mickos considers it highly unlikely that the attacker would have managed to get hold of confidential information from the parliament’s website.

“A denial-of-service attack in itself does not lead to a data breach. Most likely, the confidential information is in different systems and not on the server that runs public websites.”

See also United States Joe Biden promised to defend democracy but also invited authoritarian leaders to his summit - "The meeting is going to be theater" A picture from the Parliament’s Twitter account and a tweet in which it was reported that there was a denial of service attack against the Parliament’s external websites.

Russian hacker group NoName057(16) announced earlier on Tuesday on his Telegram channel that he had carried out an online attack on the website of the parliament. According to the Parliament’s press release, the denial-of-service attack against the Parliament’s external websites began around 2:30 p.m.

The Parliament’s website was not working even on Tuesday evening.

Although Mickos does not consider the cyber attack on the parliament’s website to be serious or exceptional, according to him, the connection to the war in Ukraine and Russia make the case one that is worth following.

Mickos believes that there is a geopolitical motive behind the hacker group’s attack. He estimates that the group’s aim is to create uncertainty regarding Finland’s NATO membership.

“It is very likely that this is related to today’s signing of NATO documents in the United States,” says Mickos.

Read more: Live broadcast around 9:00 p.m.: President Biden signs Finland’s and Sweden’s NATO accession documents

“ Indirectly, denial of service attacks can cause great harm.

According to Mickos, the NoName057(16) hacker group has also carried out similar online attacks in the NATO country Lithuania, when it decided to limit freight traffic to Kaliningrad.

“At that time, similar denial-of-service attacks were carried out on the websites of Lithuanian airports.”

According to Mickos’ information, the group has not caused any real damage with its online attacks. However, denial of service attacks can also cause great harm indirectly, he adds.

“For example, closing airport websites can be more harmful if it succeeds in indirectly disrupting air traffic.”

What So what is known about the NoName057(16) group?

According to Mickos, it is a group specialized in denial of service attacks, which could be classified as a hacker group practicing hacktivism.

Hacktivism means activism that takes place in the information network, with which one wants to bring about attention or change to something. The term is a combination of the words hacker and activism.

“They have a cause and a motive for which they act – in contrast to the majority of hacker groups that strive for financial gain,” says Mickos.

NoName057(16) has told his motives openly.

“As they themselves have said, they are acting against the actions of Western countries against Russia. For example, in the attacks on the sides of airports, the motive was to show Western countries what it feels like to be isolated.”

However, Mickos does not think that the group is very organized.

“Typically these groups are loose. I assume that this is also a group of people who have decided to organize themselves around the issue.”

According to Mickos, it is very difficult to assess the group’s possible connections to the Russian administration. He says that the connection of Russian hacker groups to the country’s administration is deliberately tried to disappear.

“A special feature of Russian hacker groups and even the Russian army is that this border is always extremely shaky. The way the Russian armed forces and intelligence authorities organize their cyber-influence capability in such a way that individual criminal groups are used makes it possible for the actions to remain debatable.”