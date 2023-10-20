Friday, October 20, 2023
Information security | Serious warning to Finns: A data breach is spreading in the public email system

October 20, 2023
A data breach spreads from one organization to another, when usernames and passwords of company employees are fished by e-mail and with the help of scam pages.

Transport- and the Finnish Communications Regulatory Authority Traficom has issued a serious warning about a wave of data breaches on Friday. The problem has occurred with e-mail accounts of Finnish organizations.

According to Traficom, the criminals have logged into Microsoft 365 email systems with the credentials they received. Hijacked accounts are used in such a way that new phishing messages are sent both within the company and to other organizations. The attacker sends messages from the compromised accounts to the previous contacts of the user account.

