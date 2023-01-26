Information security | Säkylä dental care in trouble due to a cyber attack

The municipality of Säkylä said in December that it had been the target of a cyber attack. According to the Satakunta welfare district, the Säkylä dental clinic is still overcrowded due to the attack.

Oral healthcare is in trouble in Säkylä due to the Christmas cyber attack. The welfare area of ​​Satakunta tells in its announcementthat there is a backlog in the treatment times of the Säkylä dental clinic, which is caused by a cyber attack in December 2022.

According to the release, it has not been possible to retrieve the X-ray images from the information systems due to the attack. Also, temporary invitations cannot be made for the time being.

Customers are requested to contact us in advance to speed up appointments and ensure the smoothness of the treatment. Customers who have an appointment at the Säkylä dental clinic are asked to call the clinic as soon as possible.

Säkylän the municipality said on December 19 on their Facebook pages that the municipality was the target of a cyber attack. On December 30, it was reported on the municipality’s Facebook page that the harm caused by the attack has largely ended and that the fight against it, the investigation and the repair of the harm have mostly been completed.

“We are not aware of any information being leaked to outside parties,” the municipality’s website said.

The municipality did not say in more detail which systems were affected by the cyber attack and did not take a position on the possible perpetrator of the attack. The municipality’s Facebook page says that a criminal complaint has been filed about the attack.

Mayor of Säkylä Teijo Mäenpää evaluate To the People of Satakunta last week that the cyber attack on Säkylä’s information systems has caused the municipality hundreds of thousands of euros in losses.