Information security | Posti’s business in Estonia was subject to a data breach

To the Posti Group belonging to Itella Estonia has been subject to a data breach, Posti says.

The company received a notification of a data breach targeting Estonia’s parcel delivery system yesterday.

According to the reports, the data breach concerns the parcel shipping data of 69 Itella Estonia business customers. According to Posti, the system that was the target of the data breach does not contain sensitive data, for example payment transaction or bank data.

The matter has been reported to the local data protection authority.