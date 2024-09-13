Information security | Personal identification numbers of Finns are distributed openly on a public list in Estonia

Information security|Finnish personal identification numbers are openly available on the Estonian website. Personal identification number is not sensitive information in Estonia, but it is possible to misuse it in Finland.

Countless Finns’ personal identification numbers are openly available on the Estonian website.

When you click on the name Virtanen in the search field, the names of the five Virtanens, their Finnish social security numbers and their position in the Estonian company appear on the screen.

The following information is just one click away, in addition to the social security number and name.

35-year-old Virtanen owns a 6.6 percent share in a company registered in Estonia.

58-year-old Virtanen lives in Finland. He is a member of the board of two Estonian companies and owns a property in a town in northeastern Estonia.

49-year-old Virtanen is a member of the Estonian company’s board. The company’s turnover has decreased since the middle of last year, but the productivity of the employees has increased slightly.

The 45-year-old Virtanen lives in Finland. He is a member of the board of two Estonian companies.

65-year-old Virtanen, who lives in Finland, owns 50 percent of the Estonian company, which has had no turnover in recent years.

The reputation meter of all five Virtanen shows green. So they have been defined as trustworthy.

By clicking typical Finnish surnames, learn more about Finnish personal identification numbers.

Tuominen’s IDs are 12 with one click, Jokis and Järvis eight, Tammis two.

The IDs in question are among the first 25 people or companies found with the search term. They are open to anyone browsing the internet and do not require registration as a site user. Searches can be made in Estonian, English and Russian.

The site has been operating since the beginning of the last decade. The website is known in Estonia as a promoter of business transparency. For those who have registered as a customer, more detailed information is available, which is explained by the keywords on the front page: company information, business risks, estimates, prospects.

The company group includes four websites that offer services to companies. They combine and analyze information from public sources.

Finns the publication of personal identification numbers is not a mistake.

Social security number is not sensitive personal data in Estonia. Companies even have an obligation to publish the ID numbers of members of administrative bodies in the company register. From there they are publicly available.

The agency responsible for guaranteeing personal protection, Aki(andmekaitse to the inspection), according to another person’s social security number, you cannot abuse it, because in Estonia it is not enough to identify yourself to services.

In Estonia, the use of different services always requires strong identification, on the internet with a digital identity card, mobile certificate or smart-id.

Virtas, Jokis, Järvis, Tuomis and Tammis also have Estonian IDs. Some of the signs belong to Estonian citizens, as Estonia also has a significant Inger-Finnish minority. Many have a place of residence in Estonia or have acquired an Estonian digital e-identity. All of them have or have had business operations in Estonia.

Some have protected their Finnish personal identification number. You can identify them on the site based on their name and date of birth.

Office of the Finnish Data Protection Commissioner according to the personal identification number is not intended for identification, but only for identifying the person. However, since in Finland it is possible to misuse another person’s ID when identifying in some services, HS does not publish the name of the Estonian website mentioned in the article.