Information security | Lintilä received the log data of his Whatsapp account from Meta: it is not yet known what it reveals

Minister of Economic Affairs Mika Lintilä (kesk) has received its user data related to the messaging service Whatsapp from the techno giant Meta.

The minister does not say what the information is or what it reveals.

“The information was scarce,” Lintilä tells HS.

“I’ll sort them out with an expert next.”

Lintilä it is hoped that the information on the WhatsApp account used by the minister will provide answers to, among other things, how the minister’s Whatsapp account has been used in recent weeks and whether there has been possible parallel use.

Parallel use means the simultaneous use of the Whatsapp account alongside the smartphone application from, for example, a desktop or laptop. Lintilä has denied that he used Whatsapp on anything other than his phone.

Parliamentary the information management office previously investigated the data security of the minister’s parliamentary telephone and possible disturbances related to it last week at Lintilä’s own request.

The investigation was preceded by a situation where a humorous meme was sent from Lintilä’s parliamentary phone on Thursday evening, February 9. Lintilä has denied that he sent the meme. At first, he said he suspected that his Whatsapp account had been hijacked.

In the Parliament’s investigation, it was found that the data security of Lintilä’s phone was not compromised. Information management manager of the Parliament Ari Apilo told HS last week that the main point of the inspection was that no data security threats or deviations against the parliament’s equipment or services were detected.

After the investigation, Lintilä retracted his previous claim that his WhatsApp account had been hijacked. However, the Parliament’s investigation did not rule out the parallel use of Whatsapp accounts.