Information security | Financial life: At S-bank more than 70 data security breaches in a couple of years

The briefcase containing the customer’s information was accidentally given to Posti for transport and disappeared. The wallet thief cheated customer service and took out loans. According to Talouselämä, relatively many data security breaches have occurred at S-bank over the past two years.

12.1. 20:41

in S-Bank there have been more than 70 data security breaches in 2021–2022. This is reported by Talouselämä, which has investigated information security breaches that occurred at S-bank from the previous two years until October 2022.

During that time, data security breaches of personal data have occurred at S-Bank approximately 75 times.

According to Talouselämä, in numerous cases it is about Posti having delivered the bank’s papers to the wrong address, but some of the incidents are nevertheless about S-bank’s own activities.

The newspaper states that the number of data security breaches is quite high in relation to S-bank’s market share.

S-bank’s market share in Finland, measured by the number of deposits, is about four percent. Market leader OP Group’s corresponding share is 39 percent. Because data security breaches occurred in the corresponding period in 19.

Nordea, which has a market share of 28 percent, had 144 data security breaches.

Last in September, a series of frauds targeting S-bank’s customers came to light, in which money had been taken from the bank’s customers’ accounts via account transfers. Then the head of the investigation evaluates I found that the proceeds of crime were over one million euros.

The crimes exploited a vulnerability in the bank’s information system.

In connection with the case, it was also reported that the authorities are also investigating possible data security breaches by S-bank.

Economic life the report describes cases where papers containing customer information have been lost or given to the wrong people.

For example, in one case, a briefcase intended for internal mail, which contained customer information, was mistakenly given to Posti to transport.

The briefcase contained three customer credit card application forms, attachments to three account agreements and documents from one estate.

The incident happened at Nokia’s Prisma bank branch. The damage was only noticed a couple of weeks later.

Pirkanmaa Osuuskauppa asked Posti for an explanation of what happened. Posti considered it likely that the briefcase had ended up at the Tampere postal center. However, the briefcase was not found, and the customer documents were missing.

S-bank owned by Keskuskunta SOK of Finnish cooperatives and cooperatives in various regions belonging to the S group.

According to S-bank, it has 3.2 million customers. The large number of customers can be explained by the fact that S-bank accounts are now attached to the S-premium cards of the co-op’s customer owners, to which the bonus money generated from store purchases is transferred directly.

You can also take the benefit card without an account, but then you will not receive the financial benefit. The S group has practically grown the banking business it owns through its business customers.

In another in the case, the wallet thief managed to take out loans under a false identity.

A wallet was stolen from an S-bank customer, which contained, among other things, online banking credentials, a bank card and a driver’s license. The customer had closed the bank credentials and bank card shortly after the disappearance.

However, the wallet thief called the bank’s customer service posing as a customer. He was able to unlock bank credentials with just a phone call.

The customer service employee acted against the bank’s instructions, as the credentials should have been opened only after the customer has visited the bank’s branch and his identity has been verified.

Talouselämä says that the wallet thief opened a new account and applied for loans. Later, the thief used the loan money he received and took advantage of the funds.

The accounts that were subject to abuse were only closed more than two weeks after the wallet thief’s phone call, when the customer complained about S-Bank’s operations at the service point located in Pirkanmaa’s cooperative store.

The document prepared by S-Bank does not show how much loans were granted to the wallet thief, nor whether S-Bank or Pirkanmaa Osuuskauppa has compensated the customer for any possible damage, Talouselämä says.

Magazine also says that there are numerous cases in the material where the confidential papers of the estates have been lost when they have been delivered to the service points of cooperative stores.

In addition, there is one case where the customer had been in possession of another customer’s account agreement document for eleven years.

The document was mistakenly stapled to the client’s papers in 2010. The client who accidentally received the papers returned the papers to the bank after noticing the situation by chance. The account agreement contained the name, address, social security number and account number of the other customer.

S Bank comment on data security violations in Talouselämä’s story by email.

The bank assures that it constantly monitors compliance with the instructions related to bank secrecy and the handling of bank documents.

“New employees are trained in matters related to data protection during induction. In addition, all employees are regularly given mandatory training in the subject area, the completion of which is monitored”, S-bank’s sales development manager Henri Häikiö comment to the magazine.

Qualification requirements have been defined for all cooperative store employees handling S-Bank’s affairs, which must be met in order for the person to be able to do banking work. S-Pankki does not explain in more detail what the qualification requirements are in the message, Talouselämä states.