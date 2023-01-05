Friday, January 6, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Information security | Email addresses of over 200 million Twitter users leaked to hackers, says researcher

by admin_l6ma5gus
January 5, 2023
in World Europe
0

According to the media, the information about the emails was probably collected at the end of 2021 by exploiting a bug in Twitter’s system.

Over The e-mails of 200 million Twitter users are allegedly being shared on the network’s data breach forum, reports include the British BBC and an American The Washington Post.

A leak was detected Alon Gal, co-founder of Hudson Rocks, an Israeli cybercrime intelligence company. Gal describes the leak as “significant”, according to the BBC and the news agency Reuters.

“The leak is likely to lead to increased hacking and targeted phishing,” Gal said, according to Reuters.

Gal believes that, for example, hackers and governments can use the data to violate users’ privacy. The leak could threaten, for example, people who have used Twitter to criticize governments or people in power, reports The Washington Post.

On the other hand, hackers can also use the information to change passwords and manage accounts, especially if two-factor authentication is not used, the magazine adds.

See also  Biathlon Tero Seppälä's rise to a new level was also reflected in the overall World Cup competition: “We got the step forward”

According to the media, the information about the emails was probably collected at the end of 2021 by exploiting a bug in Twitter’s system. The company itself said that it noticed the defect in January 2022.

December At the end of last year, a hacker operating online claimed to have obtained the information of 400 million Twitter users. News site Security Affairs said at the time that the hacker in question belonged to a hacking forum called Ryushi.

The seller of the data claimed that the data he collected would have included e-mails and phone numbers of public figures, politicians, companies and ordinary users.

#Information #security #Email #addresses #million #Twitter #users #leaked #hackers #researcher

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

Summit for Peace calls on Trudeau, Biden and AMLO to answer for gun violence and more

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.