Information security | Email addresses of over 200 million Twitter users leaked to hackers, says researcher

Over The e-mails of 200 million Twitter users are allegedly being shared on the network’s data breach forum, reports include the British BBC and an American The Washington Post.

A leak was detected Alon Gal, co-founder of Hudson Rocks, an Israeli cybercrime intelligence company. Gal describes the leak as “significant”, according to the BBC and the news agency Reuters.

“The leak is likely to lead to increased hacking and targeted phishing,” Gal said, according to Reuters.

Gal believes that, for example, hackers and governments can use the data to violate users’ privacy. The leak could threaten, for example, people who have used Twitter to criticize governments or people in power, reports The Washington Post.

On the other hand, hackers can also use the information to change passwords and manage accounts, especially if two-factor authentication is not used, the magazine adds.

According to the media, the information about the emails was probably collected at the end of 2021 by exploiting a bug in Twitter’s system. The company itself said that it noticed the defect in January 2022.

December At the end of last year, a hacker operating online claimed to have obtained the information of 400 million Twitter users. News site Security Affairs said at the time that the hacker in question belonged to a hacking forum called Ryushi.

The seller of the data claimed that the data he collected would have included e-mails and phone numbers of public figures, politicians, companies and ordinary users.