Tuesday, December 26, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Information security | Easypark was the target of a cyber attack

by admin_l6ma5gus
December 26, 2023
in World Europe
0
Information security | Easypark was the target of a cyber attack

The attacker gained access to partial payment card information. Easypark says that it has been in contact with the customers whose information has been accessed.

Swedish parking application Easypark has been the target of a cyber attack, the company's press release says.

The attack was discovered on December 10. The attack led to a security breach, in which, according to the company, no sensitive customer data was leaked.

Easypark says that it has made an appropriate report to the authorities about the incident.

Data security breach has affected some of Easypark's customers. Easypark says that it has been in contact with the customers whose information has been accessed.

This information includes name, phone number and either postal or email address.

In addition, the attacker gained access to partial payment card information. When paying for parking, a few numbers from the bank or credit card are visible.

In its announcement, Easypark reminds that payments cannot be made with partial card information.

See also  Construction | The blocks of Helsinki's new residential area Nihti in observational photos: "mini forest" and rain garden

#Information #security #Easypark #target #cyber #attack

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Danilo Villafañe, the Arhuaco leader whom all politicians listened to, dies

Danilo Villafañe, the Arhuaco leader whom all politicians listened to, dies

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result