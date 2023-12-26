Information security | Easypark was the target of a cyber attack

The attacker gained access to partial payment card information. Easypark says that it has been in contact with the customers whose information has been accessed.

Swedish parking application Easypark has been the target of a cyber attack, the company's press release says.

The attack was discovered on December 10. The attack led to a security breach, in which, according to the company, no sensitive customer data was leaked.

Easypark says that it has made an appropriate report to the authorities about the incident.

Data security breach has affected some of Easypark's customers. Easypark says that it has been in contact with the customers whose information has been accessed.

This information includes name, phone number and either postal or email address.

In addition, the attacker gained access to partial payment card information. When paying for parking, a few numbers from the bank or credit card are visible.

In its announcement, Easypark reminds that payments cannot be made with partial card information.