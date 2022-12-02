Information security | Customer data of a popular password service ended up in the wrong hands in a web attack

According to Last Pass, customers’ password information has not been leaked, but the company does not specify which information has been affected by the leak.

Passwords The data of customers of the management program Last Pass has fallen into the hands of online attackers. The company’s CEO Karim Toubba tells the company about it on the blog.

According to the article, the background of the break-in is a cyber attack on Last Pass in August, which the company has also previously communicated about.

According to Toubba, the attackers gained access to the cloud storage service used by Last Pass by using the information that it obtained in a previous attack. According to the company, the customer’s password information has still not been leaked, but the company does not specify what information has been affected by the leak.

The Finnish Transport and Communications Agency Traficom’s Cyber ​​Security Center says that Last Pass also has users in Finland, and the center also mentions the service in its own password instructions.