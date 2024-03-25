Tuesday, March 26, 2024
Information security | Britain and New Zealand accuse China of cyber attacks

March 25, 2024
China calls the accusations baseless.

Britain and New Zealand have blamed groups linked to the Chinese regime for the cyber attacks.

Among other things, Britain has said that it will invite China's ambassador to London for an interview, and the country will also impose sanctions on those it considers to have been behind the attacks.

The failed cyber attacks highlighted by Britain took place in 2021 and 2022. The targets of the attacks were, among other things, the accounts of the Electoral Commission and the British Parliament.

New Zealand, on the other hand, said that a group supported by the Chinese state had hacked its parliament's systems in 2021. According to the Minister of Security Intelligence, however, the attack had been contained.

Britain's the accusations are baseless and malicious slander, the Chinese embassy in London said on Tuesday.

According to the embassy's statement, China has never encouraged, supported or approved cyber attacks. China described Britain's accusations as political manipulation and malicious slander.

China also called New Zealand's accusations baseless.

