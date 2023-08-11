Information security | An even more shrill pest began to circulate in e-mails

Most viruses are spread via e-mail. Malware on mobile devices has also increased dramatically.

Finland and in July, the most common malware in the whole world was Qbot, or Qakbot, which steals bank credentials and records keystrokes after entering the computer.

It is usually spread via spam messages, like most other common malware.

The information comes from the monthly malware overview published in July by Check Point Software Technologies, which sells information security systems.

Check Point’s Chief Technology Officer in Finland Mark Malilan according to this, simply identifying an email as spam is not enough, because this summer, malicious programs arriving via e-mail were detected that infected the machine just by arriving in the e-mail box. So there was no need to click on the links.

“That in itself is quite worrying. It has been talked about for many years how important it is to protect e-mail, but still the majority of malware spreads in some way via e-mail.”

Qbot has been orbiting for years, having been first spotted in 2008.

So far, the Finnish language has been able to protect against spam, because messages written with automatic translations have been easy to spot as scams.

“But AI-based bots like ChatGPT already know good Finnish. Distribution companies via e-mail are growing even more and will be increasingly difficult to detect in the future,” says Malila.

Mark Malilan according to the report, malware on mobile devices has increased dramatically. The most common mobile malware worldwide is Anubis, which is running on Android phones and is programmed to steal bank credentials.

Anubis can also record sound, which means that the information collected by it can be used for blackmail. According to Check Point, it has been detected in hundreds of Google Store apps.

The second most common mobile malware is SpinOK, a spyware targeting Android devices. It aims to collect passwords and bank credentials and send them to cybercriminals.

By May 2023, the malware had already been found in more than a hundred Android applications and had been downloaded to devices more than 420 million times worldwide.

According to Malila, the applications found in the Google Store are reasonably well checked, and the most dangerous are the applications downloaded from elsewhere. If you get malware on your Android from the Google Store, it means that a cybercriminal has gained access to the software developer’s services.

Russian the war of aggression against Ukraine has increased the use of so-called wiper viruses in cybercrime. Criminals do not aim to steal data from target systems, but only to destroy them.

Although there are more and more cyber attacks on healthcare systems, most attacks are directed at the education and research sector.

“If it were somehow possible to destroy, for example, the Wilma system of schools, it would cause a lot of harm to the elementary school side. In practice, all communication between the school and homes would be difficult.”

According to Malila, one of the reasons for cybercrime targeting the education and research sector may be that educational institutions are traditionally very open and have many targets. Microsoft Outlook or Google’s similar systems are often used, for example.

“If, for example, Outlook is only used, security systems have not necessarily been implemented,” he says.