Information security | An employee of Hus is suspected of hacking the data of hundreds of patients

The employee in charge of invoicing looked at data from the information system Apot, for example, about patient visits without permission.

Huss the employee is suspected of a serious data security breach. Hus announced on Tuesday that the employee in question has been fired and a request for an investigation has been made to the police.

It is a bookkeeper who handled customer invoicing at Hus, who is suspected of extracting people’s private information from the population information system and Hus’ patient information systems without justification.

The employee is suspected of looking at personal data from the patient information system Apot and, in some cases, visits to Hus. For example, he has searched for information on people’s family relationships from the population information system.

Suspected the data security breaches have occurred between October 2019 and March 2023. There are hundreds of cases from different parts of Finland. Some have visited Hus as a patient or are part of its staff, but not everyone has a connection to Hus.

The accountant has not been able to take a closer look at e.g. examination results or patient reports in Apot, but he has nevertheless seen lists of visits with dates.

Hus still carefully reviews all data processing transactions made by the suspect, so that it can distinguish which ones are irrelevant and which ones are related to his work. Then a letter is sent to everyone whose data has been viewed without permission.

Hus has submitted a request for an investigation to the police, but people who received the letter can also make requests for an investigation in the future.

The first letters are already in the mail, but sorting out the whole mess will take time.

Hus has also reported the matter to the data protection commissioner’s office. The suspect’s employment has been terminated, and he no longer has work tools or access to information systems.

“The user rights of the employee in question have been required by the job, but he has misused his rights. We are sorry for what happened and extremely disappointed with our employee’s actions”, says Hus’s administrative director Summer Posio in the bulletin.