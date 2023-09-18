Information security | A pro-Russian hacker group claims to have carried out online attacks against the “Finnish transport industry”.

On Monday, Traficom and Väylävirasto’s services were targeted by a denial of service attack.

Pro-Russian hacker group Noname 057(16) claims on its Telegram page that it attacked the “Finnish transport sector” with denial-of-service attacks.

According to the group’s Telegram message, the background is Finland decision prohibits the entry of passenger cars registered in Russia “as a show of solidarity towards the Baltic countries”.

The entry ban came into effect on the night between Friday and Saturday. Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania already banned the entry of Russian passenger cars.

The hacker group claimed on Telegram that they had “visited” the websites of the Finnish Transport and Communications Agency Traficom, the Norwegian Railways Agency, Expressbus and Saimaa Saaristo- ja Veneilypalvelut oy.

The Cyber ​​Security Center’s leading expert Juhani Eronen says that the center has received reports of service blocking attacks and the slowing down of the websites of the operators in question on Monday. However, he does not take a position on whether service denial attacks have been targeted at operators.

Traficom the message service said on Monday morning in X (formerly Twitter) that its websites have been the target of a denial-of-service attack on Monday, and access to services has been blocked. In the afternoon, Traficom’s website is working normally.

Also branch director of the Finnish Railways Agency Juuso Kummala confirms that the agency’s online services were hit by a denial-of-service attack on Monday. The attack was detected in the morning, and according to Kummala, it did not cause an acute problem, but mainly slowed down the services.

“The situation has calmed down and everything is working normally now,” he says.

The websites of Expressbus and Saimaa Archipelago and Boat Services were also operational in the afternoon.

Traficom told having been the target of a denial of service attack last time the other week. The Cybersecurity Center is an authority under Traficom.

According to the cyber security center Erone, it is typical for denial-of-service attacks that the perpetrator changes the attack method after the countermeasures of the attack start to bite.

“It often happens that pages slow down and start working better with countermeasures. Then comes another attack and the pages slow down again. This is the typical flow of a denial of service attack. Depending on the situation, this can go on for a few minutes, hours or days,” says Eronen.

“It remains to be seen whether the cat-and-mouse game is over now. It’s hard to tell if the attackers have stopped or if something is still coming.”

Eronen was unable to confirm that the hacker group that claimed to be behind the denial of service attack on Traficom was behind it.

In April, the same group of hackers argued that he was behind the denial-of-service attack on the parliament’s external websites.